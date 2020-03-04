The Tom Brady rumor mill continues to spin at a dizzying rate.

In case you haven’t heard, there reportedly is “something” to the rumors regarding a potential swap of Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. How such a scenario would unfold doesn’t really matter; the main point is there are people in-the-know who believe there’s a chance next season could see Brady playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Garoppolo for the New England Patriots.

However, Ian Rapoport isn’t ready to hop on the bandwagon.

“The problem is, at this point, I just have not been able to substantiate any interest from the 49ers standpoint.” Repoport said Wednesday. “Besides saying, like, ‘Yes, theoretically, anything is possible. I imagine this would be something that Tom Brady would probably like. It’s actually something that both teams could do.

” … The only problem is the 49ers like Jimmy Garoppolo, too. He helped lead him to the Super Bowl. (Head coach) Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been very vocal in their support of Jimmy Garoppolo. From what I understand, that has not changed at all. So, while this is theoretically possible and fun to talk about, I haven’t found anything to substantiate it at this point.”

From NFL Now: Because they made me, I answered the question of, "Will Tom Brady end up with the #49ers?" pic.twitter.com/1JjGJKmcH6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2020

Given the way the last few weeks have gone, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rapoport does a total 180-turn by the end of the week. The Brady rumor mongering has become laughably ridiculous.

Thankfully, NFL free agency is just two weeks away.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images