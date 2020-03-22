Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for a little eNASCAR.

Ross Chastain and Chris Buescher will be two of the racers featured in Sunday’s race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. This begins a multi-week series created by iRacing after the COVID-19 outbreak shutdown live racing for the time being.

Chastain will compete via his iRacing rig at his home. Buescher, on the other hand, will utilize a customized rig from Roush Fenway’s campus in Concord, N.C.

Here’s how to watch the race online:

When: Sunday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images