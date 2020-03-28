Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks recently Tweeted something that, under normal circumstances, probably would be really relatable to those feeling trapped in their homes while quarantining.

But since it’s Cooks, one has to ask if it’s actually cryptic. Especially given the rumors about him and his future with the Rams.

“Free me,” the ex-New England Patriot posted Friday evening.

Free me 🤦🏿‍♂️ — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) March 27, 2020

Surely the wideout actually may wish he could leave his home and return to normalcy, but it’s also possible he no longer feels welcome in L.A. given that the Rams reportedly made Cooks available for a trade.

Not to mention, his previous social media activity suggests he might want out.

A Patriots fan account recently posted a graphic mentioning the potential of Cooks getting traded back to New England. Based on the like he gave the photo, it looks like he’s open to the idea.

Cooks signed a five-year extension with the Rams in July 2018 worth $81 million with just under $50 million guaranteed and an opt-out after next season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images