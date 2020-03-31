Isaiah Thomas misses Nipsey Hussle.

The free agent NBA guard reflected on the slain rapper and entrepreneur on the first anniversary of his untimely death. Thomas told “The Undefeated” about his relationship with Hussle and why he impacted his life so much.

“Nipsey Hussle was one of my close friends, as most people know,” Thomas said. “With this being the first year of him passing away, it just sucks.

“He was one of the most positive people that I ever met no matter what situation he’s been in, no matter what. And that’s what I think I took the most from him is just having those good, positive vibes at all times. There was nothing fake about who he was as a person. He was genuine. He treated everybody the same, whether you were somebody that could help him or not. And that’s what I try to take from his life is making an impact, inspiring the next generation no matter if you’re here or not, and making sure you’re living the right way.”

A gunman shot and killed Hussle on March 31, 2019. He was 33 years old.

Thomas and other athletes have paid tribute to Hussle in a host of ways, including messages on their apparel and superhuman performances in games.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images