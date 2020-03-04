Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

(UPDATE, 9:55 p.m. ET): Islanders head coach Barry Trotz did not have an update on Boychuk other than he’s “being evaluated.”

Trotz: “No update on Johnny Boychuk. It’s pretty scary obviously around the facial/eye area. He’s being evaluated.” #Isles — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 4, 2020

(ORIGINAL STORY): A scary moment occurred during the third period of the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk took Artturi Lehkonen’s to the left side of his face, knocking him down instantly before skating off the ice covering his left eye.

You can view the play when it happened here. Some may find the video graphic.

Boychuck did not return to the game.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images