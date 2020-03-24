People are finding some extremely creative ways to pass the time as they are forced to stay at home.

From push-ups, to photos of pets and even to different dances, there seems to be an abundance of challenges on the loose right now. Jake DeBrusk added one of his own to the mix asking fans to send in their best celebrations as the Boston Bruins await their return to action.

For more on DeBrusk’s social media campaign, check out the “Social Drive” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images