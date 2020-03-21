Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and thus left free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston without a job.
Winston knows his time is up in Tampa, which prompted him to post a farewell message to Bucs fans. His tweet was accompanied by a picture from the night he was selected No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft.
“It’s been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing ya’ll again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever”
Winston, confidently, is referencing playing for a Super Bowl LV contender with the game set to take place in Tampa Bay in February 2021.
It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever pic.twitter.com/MIPiCfreXW
— Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) March 21, 2020
The 26-year-old Winston played 72 games (70 starts) in his five seasons with the Buccaneers. He compiled a 28-42 record with just one winning season (9-7 in 2016).
The Florida State product has completed 61.3 percent of his passes in his NFL career while throwing 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. He threw 33 touchdowns with an NFL-worst 30 interceptions in 2019.
Specific to New England fans, Winston could be an option for the Patriots to replace Brady.
More NFL: What Has Bill Belichick Said About Potential Patriots Quarterbacks?
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images