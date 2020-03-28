Jameis Winston still is a longshot to land in New England, but stranger things have happened, so we can’t rule out the possibility.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the free-agent quarterback’s odds of joining the New England Patriots by Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season at +750 on Saturday . Winston’s new lines to link up with the Patriots are an improvement on his previous odds of doing so, which FanDuel set at +1000 on March 10, when reports surfaced about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being ready to part ways with the signal-caller.

The Patriots’ latest lines to sign Winston trail those of the favorites — the Jacksonville Jaguars (at +220), Miami Dolphins (+370) and New Orleans Saints (+380) — by a considerable margin. Oddsmakers reckon the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers (both +600) also are contenders for his services.

Odds for Jameis's Week 1 Team ⬇️ • Jaguars +220

• Dolphins +370

• Saints +380

• Broncos +600

• Steelers +600

• Patriots +750

• Chargers +1000 https://t.co/xF8K8QgOXv — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 28, 2020

A “high-ranking Patriots official” told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi last week New England was unlikely to sign Winston to replace Tom Brady as starting quarterback. Instead, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham, 26-year-old journeyman Cody Kessler and Brady’s former backup Brian Hoyer comprise the Patriots’ group of signal-callers. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed is among the NFL observers who believe New England will enter training camp with that trio.

While Winston’s odds to sign with another team might improve, we’d be surprised if his Patriots lines don’t peak at their current level.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images