Tom Brady’s now-former teammates are grateful for the time they had with him.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback announced Tuesday that he will be continuing his football journey elsewhere. While a decision on next steps is not imminent, and he reportedly doesn’t know where he’s going next season, he knows it won’t be Foxboro.

Brady made the announcement on his social media channels, and shortly after the post a handful of Pats — Jarrett Stidham, Patrick Chung and Jakobi Meyers — responded.

A few Patriots, including Jarrett Stidham, have responded to Tom Brady’s announcement he’s leaving. pic.twitter.com/lUIjr5jq7w — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) March 17, 2020

The legal tampering period currently is open, so Brady is free to talk with other teams. He will become eligible to sign somewhere else as soon as Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images