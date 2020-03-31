Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Whitlock isn’t an Odell Beckham Jr. fan, to put it mildly.

Beckham’s first season in Cleveland was far from a successful one due in part to the Browns’ sputtering offense. The team’s shortcomings unsurprisingly prompted OBJ trade rumors, as other teams across the league, including the New England Patriots, are in desperate need of a dynamic pass-catcher.

But Whitlock believes any team with championship aspirations should steer clear of Beckham. The “Speak For Yourself” host didn’t mince words when breaking down the 27-year-old’s value.

“I think for teams that are interested in winning and winning right now, Odell Beckham Jr. has very little value,” Whitlock said on FOX Sports 1. “Odell Beckham Jr.’s not all in on football. He costs too much money, he’s not as great a player as everyone’s made him out to be. He’s benefitted from a league that has gone soft. He’s undersized, he’s got a big mouth. He makes some spectacular catches, but he doesn’t contribute to a winning environment.

“I think teams are going to be more hesitant to get involved with those guys and Odell Beckham Jr., to me, is exhibit A, B, C and O, B and J. He is the prime example of a guy you don’t want anywhere near your football team if you’re trying to win a championship.”

.@WhitlockJason isn't surprised that teams aren't interested in trading for OBJ. "I think for teams who are interested in winning and winning right now, OBJ has very little value."#SFYin60 pic.twitter.com/cR6jbhK4HT — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) March 30, 2020

Yikes.

The latest Beckham chatter suggested the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers could be in play for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. The Athletic’s Jay Glazer recently claimed there’s “no truth” to that rumor, however.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images