Jayson Tatum didn’t skip a beat after missing the Boston Celtics overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets with an illness Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old returned to lead a thin lineup on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Despite being double — and at times — triple-teamed, Tatum rose to the occasion as he has so often in the last month.

As his potential has been discussed to exhaustion over the them month of February, the Celtics refuse to put a ceiling on it.

“I made a deal with him that neither of us would decide how good he was until he was 32, so I’m just enjoying the process of seeing how good he can be,” assistant coach Jay Larranga said, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm.

“People try to get you to focus on what happened in the past or what might happen in the future, and that distracts from the most important think, which is just putting in the work every day and just staying focused.”

Tatum’s focus has certainly been sharp, earning him a nod for Eastern Conference Player of the Month in February, where he put up 30.7 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. During that stretch, he shot 49.4 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from beyond the arc.

“I don’t know that we put limits on him,” Brad Stevens said, via Westerholm. “Sometimes you do have to take a step back and say what he’s accomplished at this age is pretty remarkable. I don’t think he’s satisfied with that. The improvement’s been good. Every step of the way, he’s improved from what’s happened last. It’s a good sign. I’m encouraged by him.”

At halftime against Cleveland, he’d already put up 17 points, six rebounds and four assists (thank you double teams).

