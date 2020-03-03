Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Boston coach Brad Stevens said Jayson Tatum has officially been ruled out while adding that Kemba Walker will be on a minutes restriction as the Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at TD Garden.

“There’s no question he’ll be mad at me tonight, but we’re going to make sure to bring him back slowly,” Stevens said, in reference to Walker.

The Celtics point guard, who has missed the last five games since the NBA All-Star break. will be on a minutes restriction ranging from 20 to 25 minutes.

The Celtics will host the Nets will tip set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images