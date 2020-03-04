Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First it was David Krejci. Now it’s Joakim Nordstrom.

The Bruins forward didn’t take too kindly to Yanni Gourde going hard into Tuukka Rask in hopes to poke the puck loose in the second period of Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nordstrom and Gourne traded some blows, with Nordstrom landing some solid left jabs, in what was a pretty solid hockey fight.

Check it out here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Both were assessed five-minute fighting majors.

