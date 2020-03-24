Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Millions of Americans currently are staying home to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Several professional sports leagues — including Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL — have suspended their seasons amid the coronavirus crisis. The move has impacted all portions of each game, from the players and staff on the ground to the announcers in the booth.

Joe Buck and Doc Emrick, however, have found a unique way to utilize their talent while sports are on hold: providing play-by-play analysis of every-day events.

We’ll start with Emrick providing some epic commentary on this windshield wiper job:

There is nothing Doc Emrick can't commentate! 🙌pic.twitter.com/qUwPaLbfcu — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 23, 2020

Buck got a little more into it, calling anything from a backyard football game to playing with dogs to *checks notes* putting wings on the grill?

Check it out:

🗣HAT GONE. TOUCHDOWN MADE. Joe @Buck calling this backyard football game is perfection 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kZkFEAEFwN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 24, 2020

Here we go…first up is @minakimes and a half-eaten football. Please reply and tag with the charity that you are donating to!!! More to come! pic.twitter.com/q8BuYuutbr — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

Joe Buck is getting some extra play-by-play reps in at home 😂 (via @Buck) pic.twitter.com/UsRNl0y0xK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 23, 2020

We need to be friends. pic.twitter.com/zVtykOv6fK — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

Keep ’em coming, boys.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images