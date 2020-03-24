Millions of Americans currently are staying home to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Several professional sports leagues — including Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL — have suspended their seasons amid the coronavirus crisis. The move has impacted all portions of each game, from the players and staff on the ground to the announcers in the booth.

Joe Buck and Doc Emrick, however, have found a unique way to utilize their talent while sports are on hold: providing play-by-play analysis of every-day events.

We’ll start with Emrick providing some epic commentary on this windshield wiper job:

Buck got a little more into it, calling anything from a backyard football game to playing with dogs to *checks notes* putting wings on the grill?

Check it out:

Keep ’em coming, boys.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images