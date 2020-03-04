Johnny Boychuk is one lucky guy, and he knows it.

The Islanders blueliner sustained a scary eye injury Tuesday night after taking Artturi Lehkonen’s skate to the face during the third period of New York’s 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Luckily, the skate missed his eye, though his left eyelid did require 90 (!) stitches.

Boychuk received a flood of support since Tuesday’s incident, especially via social media. The 36-year-old took to Twitter himself Wednesday afternoon to provide a positive update — and even cracked a quick joke about his delayed response.

“Thank you to everyone for the positive messages and thoughts! I am extremely grateful. Please know they did not go unheard,” he tweeted. “Luckily for me the skate only cut my eyelid. Sorry for the late response…facial recognition wasn’t working… thank you again my friends. Johnny B.”

Thank you to everyone for the positive messages and thoughts! I am extremely grateful. Please know they did not go unheard. Luckily for me the skate only cut my eyelid. Sorry for the late response…facial recognition wasn’t working… thank you again my friends. Johnny B — Johnny Boychuk (@joboych) March 4, 2020

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images