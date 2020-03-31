Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Jones will not be spending time behind bars.

Following his recent arrest stemming from a DWI charge in New Mexico, the UFC light heavyweight champion reached a plea agreement with the Albuquerque district attorney office, according to ESPN. As a result, he will serve four days under house arrest, one year of probation, 48 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and enroll in a 90-day outpatient treatment program.

Jones’ gun charge, along with other charges of having an open alcohol container and inability to provide proof of insurance, were dropped.

Jones released a lengthy statement following the plea deal, apologizing for his actions and admitting to having an “unhealthy relationship” with alcohol.

This is Jon Jones’ first statement since last week’s arrest. “… I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol. …” Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/IPinB1uSLN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2020

This isn’t the first run-in with the law for the UFC’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. In 2012, he was arrested for driving under the influence and in 2015, he was arrested after being involved in a hit-and-run.

Jones has also had two positive USADA drug tests, one of which caused him to be stripped of the UFC light heavyweight belt in 2017.

“Bones” retained the belt again at UFC 232 and defended it successfully three times, most recently against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February.

