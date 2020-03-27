Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Details of Jon Jones’ DWI and gun charge arrest in New Mexico were revealed Friday, and it doesn’t look pretty for the oft-troubled UFC light heavyweight champion.

According to arrest records obtained by MMA Fighting, police found Jones in his Jeep while investigating a gunshot noise in downtown Albuquerque early Thursday morning. Jones’ car was parked across the street from a gentleman’s club.

When Jones was questioned about the gunshot, he stated he wasn’t aware of it. The officer found an open bottle of Recuerdo tequila and a “green, leafy substance on his shirt and pants, consistent with marijuana.”

Jones also reeked of alcohol and “fumbled with” identification documents. He failed to present current proof of insurance and “performed poorly” on three field sobriety tests and two of three alternative tests. His test results were at or above twice the legal limit.

It didn’t end there for Jones. Police also discovered a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat when they were towing his car along with a spent round, the same caliber as the gun, outside the driver’s door.

Footage of Jones’ arrest from a police lapel video released Friday also showed Jones struggling to count backwards and recite the alphabet. He was cooperative with police despite failing all of the field sobriety tests.

Jones last fought in January at UFC 247, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight belt against Dominick Reyes.

This isn’t the first run-in with the law for the UFC’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. In 2012, he was arrested for driving under the influence and in 2015, he was arrested after being involved in a hit-and-run.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images