Turns out, Tom Brady isn’t coming back after all.

New England Patriots fans a couple weeks ago had hope that the longtime quarterback would stick around, when Julian Edleman declared the 42-year-old was “coming back” while they attended a college basketball game together.

That prompted Edelman to launch a “Stay Tom” campaign that ultimately proved fruitless, as Brady announced Tuesday he was leaving the Patriots.

It took a couple hours, but Edelman finally shared his reaction on social media.

Of course, Brady has been Edelman’s only quarterback since the wideout broke into the NFL in 2009.

Brady reportedly has offers awaiting him from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, but it’s unclear what his next step will be.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images