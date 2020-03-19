Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders wants New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman to join Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Sanders’ sentiments earned a like from Edelman.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user @Rocky_Lopes noticed the like and passed it along:

While Edelman undoubtedly would love to continue catching passes from Brady, the wide receiver is also buddies with Sanders. The Patriots wideout might have just liked the idea of being compared to Scottie Pippen, jelly and sugar for all we know.

Or maybe Edelman wants to be traded to the Bucs. He’s under contract through the 2021 season and won’t hit free agency until 2022, so the Patriots would have to be willing to move him.

Edelman’s campaign to get Brady to stay in New England was unsuccessful. Brady hasn’t officially signed his contract with the Buccaneers, but things seem to be progressing between the two parties.