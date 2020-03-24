It’s probably safe to say Julian Edelman is taking Tom Brady’s departure the hardest, judging from two of his social media posts shortly after the 42-year old quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady made everything official Tuesday during a conference call in which he was introduced by the Bucs after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.
And even though many wondered if Edelman would follow his pal — especially after the wide receiver liked a tweet insinuating he should join Brady on the Bucs — it seems he’s ready to lead New England onto the field, and into a new era.
Edelman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a simple two-word message for Pats fans.
“Foxborough Forever,” he captioned the picture of himself on game day.
Check it out:
While fans will miss Brady, it appears they can count on Edelman sprinting down the sidelines at Gillette Stadium when the 2020 season kicks off.
