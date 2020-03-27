Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman wants everyone to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The New England Patriots wide receiver took to Twitter on Friday to remind his followers to stay home while many work to get the virus under control.

“Home field advantage taking on a whole different meaning these days. #StayHome,” he tweeted. Check it out:

Home field advantage taking on a whole different meaning these days. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/TfSvDKbpv7 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 27, 2020

Most sports are on hold, while the NFL Draft still will take place month and NASCAR is using televised simulation to race.

But until then, if you can, stay home, wash your hands and stay healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images