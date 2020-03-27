Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Jarrett Stidham is excited for the challenge ahead.

There’s a good chance the Patriots soon will hand over the keys to the offense to Stidham, a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft. The 23-year-old by all accounts currently sits atop New England’s quarterback depth chart in wake of Tom Brady’s departure in free agency.

While Brady no longer is in the picture, several longtime leaders remain in Foxboro. This list includes Julian Edelman, who recently took to Instagram to express the pride he takes in being a Patriot. The post prompted an enthusiastic reaction from Stidham.

“LFG,” Stidham wrote in the comment section.

While some might argue New England is in trouble as far as its quarterback situation is concerned, two of the team’s other veteran leaders disagree. While Devin McCourty won’t offer his scouting report on Stidham, the safety and his twin brother, Jason, have confidence in the Patriots’ current QB group.

