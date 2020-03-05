Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman might have lost his creative touch.

Over the past week, the New England Patriots receiver has rolled out a series of shirts in support of his “StayTom” social media campaign. The goal, of course, is to convince Tom Brady to re-sign with the Patriots.

Brady on Wednesday had something to say about Edeleman’s efforts, and the resulting tweet landed on a t-shirt.

Take a look:

Whether Edelman is successful in his attempts to lure Brady back to the Patriots remains to be seen. We likely will find out sometime around March 18, when Brady is scheduled to become a free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images