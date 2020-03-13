Jurgen Klopp on Friday issued the following message to supporters following the Premier League’s decision to postpone all games through April 3 at the earliest. Liverpool also announced it voluntarily would suspend all soccer activity at its Melwood practice facility.

I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that.

First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy — just one — we do it no questions asked.

If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com