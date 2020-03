Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to show off some hockey skills.

The singer notably has been chirping back-and-forth with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington about a competition the two seem to be planning. Bieber will take a few shots against the netminder and snapped a video of himself lighting the lamp with the caption “Good luck @binniner.”

For more on the hilarious beef, check out the “Nissan Social Drive,” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Nissan.