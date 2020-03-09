Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Injuries already have riddled some Major League Baseball teams before the season even has started. And the Astros became the latest team to have a star likely not be ready for Opening Day.

Houston ace Justin Verlander on Monday was diagnosed with a “mild right lat strain,” per MLB.com’s Alyson Footer. There’s no timetable for his return, and the pitcher told reporters it will “take a miracle” for him to be ready March 26.

“I would say it would probably take a miracle to be back by Opening Day,” Verlander said, per Footer. “But I don’t want to leave miracles off the table.

“Talking with doctors and looking at the scans, it’s definitely not worst-case scenario,” he added. “Best-case scenario would be (no injury). It’s just probably somewhere in the middle of that.”

Verlander was supposed to pitch four innings in the Astros’ game against the New York Mets on Sunday. He lasted just two innings before being removed.

Houston opens its season at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

