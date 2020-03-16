Tests for COVID-19 currently are limited in the United States, but Karl-Anthony Towns is hoping to help change that.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star has donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help fund testing for the coronavirus amid the recent outbreak. Towns took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the decision four days after the NBA was shut down indefinitely Wednesday night.

“@MayoClinic has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19. My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response,” Towns tweeted. “This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts.

“Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes. We’re all in this together, let’s protect ourselves and the community around us.”

What a guy.

