Katie Nolan made a stunning revelation Tuesday on ESPN’s “Highly Questionable” — rebranded as “Highly Quarantined” amid the coronavirus crisis — about Tom Brady.

“I’m at the point now where I’m mad at Tom Brady,” she said. “Can we talk about that? I’m upset.”

This is significant, of course, because Nolan, a Boston native, is a New England Patriots fan and longtime Brady supporter. And it’s safe to say she’s not handling Brady’s departure well.

“Today was the first day in my life where I ever said the phrase — and I can’t say it on the internet, I don’t know, I could — ‘Eff Tom Brady.’ I said it aloud,” Nolan explained Tuesday. “I was listening to the conference call and I said, ‘F— you,’ and then I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Tom Brady.’

“I don’t know. He didn’t answer any questions. Which of course he didn’t. Which I know you guys have been probably annoyed by for forever. But it was for me before and now it’s against me. I didn’t like it.”

"Eff Tom Brady! I said it out loud." —@katienolan with the words we NEVER thought would come out of her mouth 😳 pic.twitter.com/9jtCnZldQc — Highly Quarantined (@HQonESPN) March 24, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers introduced Brady on a conference call Tuesday, during which the quarterback shed some light on his free agency decision and what’s next in his NFL career. But even though Brady took the high road while talking about his former team, Nolan still can’t help but be frustrated with the six-time Super Bowl champion leaving the Patriots for another organization after 20 years.

“Were there things you liked about your ex-boyfriend that then when he started doing them for another woman you didn’t like it anymore,” Nolan reasoned. “My reaction is natural and human.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images