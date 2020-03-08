Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Should the coronavirus outbreak continue at its current pace in the United States, professional sports leagues may be forced to hold games without fans in attendance.

LeBron James made it clear he’s no fan of the idea Friday night. And apparently, neither is Kemba Walker.

The Boston Celtics guard was asked about the possibility after Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz at TD Garden, and he didn’t hold back.

“That would be terrible,” Walker said, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “That would be boring. They might as well cancel the whole game before that. That would suck. But at the end of the day, it is getting serious. I don’t know. It would be very weird though for sure.”

The NBA has kept a watchful eye on the outbreak since it began. The league currently is mulling restrictions to locker room media access and has requested teams have plans for the virus in place by Tuesday.

Team doctors and trainers will receive the NBA’s latest update on the virus in a conference call Monday morning.

