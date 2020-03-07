Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins has no shortage of opinions when it comes to the Boston Celtics.

He says Jayson Tatum should be in the conversation for league MVP, that Tatum and Jaylen Brown should be Celtics for life and we won’t get into his feelings about Kyrie Irving.

On a radio appearance with WEEI’s Dale and Keefe on Thursday, he offered another hot take regarding Boston’s potential this season.

“If Boston gets the second seed, they’re going to the Eastern Conference Finals and they’re going to the (NBA) Finals,” Perkins said. “Boston has to get the second seed. If they get the second seed, lock them into the (NBA) Finals.”

The Celtics currently sit 10.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference Standings, behind the Milwaukee Bucks and defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, who have both earned playoff berths already.

Boston currently sits 1.5 games back from Toronto in the third seed, but with a relatively easy schedule for the remainder of the season, it’s certainly possible it could make the jump.

But with the injuries the franchise has dealt with, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge not interested in picking up a free agent off the buyout market, health will be their biggest factor.

Still, with how well the Celtics have played shorthanded, don’t rule a Finals appearance out completely if Boston can stay healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images