There has been an incredible amount of money thrown around in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans reportedly came to an agreement on a lucrative deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Miami Dolphins agreed to massive contracts with former New England Patriot Kyle Van Noy and former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones.

Multiple players around the league, including the New England Patriots, handed out healthy-priced franchise tags, all while a pair of blockbuster trades took place, most notably with receiver DeAndre Hopkins being sent to the Arizona Cardinals.

All the crazy storylines clearly impacted former Boston Celtics and current on-air personality Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins depicted just that as he tweeted a hilarious message Monday regarding the league transactions.

“Ryan Tannehill gets 100 million… Dak Prescott and Derrick Henry gets Franchise Tagged?!! The Texans Trades DeAndre Hopkins who is arguably the best WR in the NFL?! (Expletive) might have to start drug testing these Owners and GMs!!! Carry on…,” Perkins tweeted.

We’re just getting started, Perk.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images