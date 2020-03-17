Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Kevin Durant reportedly is one of them.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP shared with Shams Charania of The Athletic that he is feeling fine and without symptoms, but urged everyone stay in self-quarantine.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said, via Charania. “We’re going to get through this.”

Durant is the fourth NBA player named with a COVID-19 diagnosis, following the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood, and Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Gobert was the NBA’s “Patient Zero,” with his diagnosis leading to the league suspending its season.

Interestingly enough, the Nets hadn’t faced the Jazz nor the Pistons since January. Durant is among three teammates who have not shown symptoms, but all four currently are isolated and under close watch by team physicians.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images