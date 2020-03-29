COVID-19 has infected its first major United States professional sports owner.
New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Knicks announced in a statement Saturday night. The 64-year-old Dolan apparently is showing “little-to-no symptoms” and remains active in his business operations.
The Knicks' press release says Dolan "continues to oversee business operations"
The news arrived as New York continues to plunge deeper into chaos due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Sunday morning, New York led the U.S. with 53,455 positive coronavirus cases, including 883 deaths. It’s unclear whether Dolan has stayed in the city amid the acceleration of the virus outbreak.
Overall, 14 individuals from seven different NBA teams have tested positive for coronavirus.
