Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy had a busy Monday.

He reportedly first was “in discussions” with the New York Jets. But an hour later it was reported Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The linebacker, who spent the last three-plus seasons with the New England Patriots, was vocal about wanting to be a “priority” for a team. And it appears he felt he’d be just that in Miami. He also will be reunited with head coach Brian Flores.

Van Noy took to Twitter on Monday to all but confirm the deal with a simple tweet.

Of course, he couldn’t leave without thanking New England.

Thank you NE!! Forever grateful!! Legendary!!! ✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/sNbc9WNUNG — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 17, 2020

Van Noy had a career year in 2019 with the Pats, and now will playing opposite his former team once the 2020 season kicks off.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images