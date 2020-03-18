It’s hard to imagine a Patriots team without Tom Brady, but that now is the new reality for New England fans.

It’s also hard to imagine a Patriots defense without Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. But that too is something that fans will need to get used to once the 2020 season kicks off.

Brady announced Tuesday morning he would not return to New England after a 20-year stint. The 42-year-old quarterback ultimately agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which prompted an outpouring of support across social media.

A day after Van Noy agreed to a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, the linebacker took to Instagram to show some love for Brady as they both get set to begin new football journeys.

“My guy! Got nothing but love for you Tommy boy! Playing with you and learning from you by watching your craft and hard work on the field has been a privilege,” Van Noy captioned the photo of him and Brady embracing. “Seeing the man you are outside of the building has been even more impressive. Dad and husband first! I know you have sacrificed a lot of things outside of football, but being present for your family is not one of them. I’ve taken that into my own life! Thank you babes!!!! I am happy for you! #goattalk 🐐🐐”

It’s clear Brady had an impact on his teammates on and off the field.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images