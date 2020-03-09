Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis has seen time and time again this season the everlasting stardom that is LeBron James.

And after James helped the Lakers to their two most recent wins against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks and Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers, Davis couldn’t keep quiet about his choice for the league’s highest recognition of the regular season.

“MVP. That’s it. MVP,” Davis told reporters after the Lakers’ win Sunday, per Sports Illustrated’s Melissa Rohlin.

“Just watch the last two games. What he’s been able to do, taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays,” Davis continued. “You don’t see that for a guy who’s 17 years in the league. And his team is No. 1 in the West. He’s continued to show the world why he’s the best. And I think if people don’t understand that (before) the last two games, then they understand it now.”

James recorded 37 points, eight assists and eight rebounds against the Bucks on Friday. He followed it up with a 28-point, nine-assist and seven-rebound performance Sunday against the Clippers.

James is averaging 25.6 points, 10.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers in his age-35 season.

