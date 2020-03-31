Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a bit of positive news coming out of the Los Angeles Lakers camp Tuesday.

After completing the team’s 14-day isolation period, all Lakers players currently are “symptom-free of COVID-19,” according to Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell. That said, the team will continue to follow the guidelines outlined by the government as the coronavirus outbreak continues nationwide.

The Lakers players today completed the 14-day home isolation that was prescribed by team physicians, and the players are all currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The health and safety guidelines set by government officials will continue to be followed by the Lakers. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 31, 2020

At least two Lakers players tested positive for the virus a week after the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season March 11. It’s still unclear which players contracted the virus and how severe their symptoms were.

L.A. was the sixth NBA team to report members of the organization to contract the coronavirus.

Though they’re free of isolation, any players residing in California still are subject to the state’s current stay-at-home order.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images