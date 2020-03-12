Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United can take a giant step toward the unknown if it takes care of business.

LASK Linz will host Manchester United on Thursday at Linzer Stadion in Linz, Austria, in a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg game. Manchester United is unbeaten in its last 10 games in all competitions and will look to position itself for a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals by earning a positive result in Linz.

The game will take place with no fans in attendance due to coronavirus fears.

Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, two more upcoming #UEL matches will go ahead as scheduled but will be played behind closed doors. 🇦🇹 LASK – Manchester United FC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Basel 🇨🇭 — UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020

UEFA will meet Tuesday to determine how its competitions will proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how to watch LASK Linz versus Manchester United.

When: Thursday, March 12, at 1:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images