LaVar Ball returned to the spotlight Tuesday — for better or worse — and shed some light on his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, who could be among the first players selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As you might recall, LaVar was very vocal leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft, in which his oldest son, Lonzo Ball, was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. The loudmouthed father made it abundantly clear back then he wanted Lonzo to don Purple and Gold, and as fate would have it, things worked out, although Lonzo ultimately was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2019 as part of the blockbuster that sent Anthony Davis to L.A.

LaVar wasn’t quite as boisterous Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” but he still revealed which NBA team he would like to draft LaMelo.

“The best fit in my eyes is New York, the New York Knicks,” LaVar said. ” … Melo is a big-city guy. He likes the lights, he likes that, he loves it. So everybody’s talking about the city type of thing. Cleveland, he already lived in Cleveland, he don’t like that cold weather like that, especially if you’re not going to be inside with a lot of bright lights. So I think it’s about time for New York — I kinda feel they’re gonna get the first pick, on the fact they’ve missed it so many times and it’s time for something good to happen to them. … New York could be great for him.”

Only four teams — the Golden State Warriors (14-48), Cleveland Cavaliers (17-44), Minnesota Timberwolves (18-42) and Atlanta Hawks (19-44) — entered Wednesday with a worse record than the Knicks (19-42), so New York likely will have a high draft pick this June. If so, perhaps the Knicks will consider LaMelo, who LaVar believes is both the “most popular” and “best” guard in the draft and therefore should go No. 1 overall. LaMelo has been playing overseas with the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian-based National Basketball League.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony recently predicted in his post-NBA trade deadline mock draft that the Knicks would select LaMelo with the No. 4 overall pick. Givony projected the Cavaliers, Warriors and Hawks to choose Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and Isaac Okoro, respectively.

“Melo’s game is very creative,” LaVar said in breaking down his son’s game. “He feels that every shot is going in. He’s going to have those little passes like Lonzo here and there, but he wants to make everybody a rebounder, because he’s going to shoot that ball. He feels he can make so many points and win — he’s always been like that.”

“Melo could be something new — what people haven’t seen before,” LaVar added. “Just because he’s different all the way around. He’s different all the way around. From the way he plays the game. Both hands — he’s good with either one. The dribbling. He loves the excitement of making shots, dribbling around people. He likes the winning, the passing. He’s just a different type, and he’s loud about it, too. But he’s gonna shock the world.”

This probably isn’t the last we’ll hear from LaVar before draft night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images