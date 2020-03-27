Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James has posted many photos of himself following an NBA contest, but it seems like one has caused a conflict.

James reportedly is being sued by photographer Steven Mitchell after the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a photo taken by Mitchell to his personal Facebook account, as reported by The Blast’s Ryan Naumann.

Mitchell is suing James for copyright infringement and seeking $150,000 for said infringement. Mitchell also is asking James to hand over all profits made from the specific Facebook post.

Mitchell snapped the photo of James while the Lakers were playing in Miami against the Heat. Mitchell claimed the NBA superstar didn’t ask for permission or pay to use the photo of himself.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images