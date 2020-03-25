Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It might just be a matter of time before the baseball world is formally introduced to D’Angelo Ortiz, son of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

D’Angelo is just 15 years old, so it’ll be a few years before he reaches The Show, but a hitting session his dad recently posted to Instagram leaves little doubt that Little Papi has a chance to do big things.

Big Papi teaching his 15-year-old son pointers at the plate Starting to resemble his dad's swing 👀 (via @davidortiz) pic.twitter.com/d6yWPxHqke — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2020

Of course, many Red Sox fans already are familiar with D’Angelo. He was born in 2004 — the same year Big Papi helped Boston break the infamous “Curse of the Bambino” — and basically has grown up around the organization, which his father continues to work for in a special assistant role.

Many folks probably are aware of D’Angelo’s baseball potential, but with him getting older, it’s time to start seriously considering his future on the diamond. By all accounts, he has the tools to someday reach the highest level.

“He’s got good thunder. He’s got power. He’s very good defensively,” David told The Boston Globe last month when asked for a scouting report on his son.

D’Angelo, currently a sophomore in high school, is set to graduate in 2022. While some might shy away from the pressure of trying to follow in dad’s footsteps, especially when you’re talking about one of the most iconic players in MLB history, D’Angelo is embracing the challenge head-on.

“Better than my dad,” D’Angelo told The Boston Globe when asked about his goals. “Once I get to the point where people stop calling me David Ortiz’s son, then that’s when I’m good enough.”

He sure seems to be on the right track.

