Liverpool fans are far too busy wishing their heroes the best to contemplate misfortune.

After the Reds announced Friday that star goalkeeper Alisson would miss an important week of action due to a muscle injury, a number of Liverpool fans sent words of encouragement to his backup, Adrian, via Twitter. Adrian is expected to start in goal for Liverpool on Saturday when they face Bournemouth in the Premier League and on Tuesday when they welcome Ateltico Madrid to Anfield for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series.

Adrian, 33, joined Liverpool last summer on a free transfer from West Ham. He played regularly for the Reds between mid-August and early October because Alisson injured his calf but has featured sparingly since then. He conceded a soft goal in his most recent appearance, Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Tuesday in the FA Cup, and fans now are hoping he has shaken off any rust over the course of the rest of the week.

Liverpool is cruising toward a Premier League title, but its hopes of defending its Champions League crown hang in the balance, as Atletico Madrid will carry a 1-0 lead, and a bit of smugness over Alisson’s injury, into next week’s clash.

