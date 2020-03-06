Liverpool fans are far too busy wishing their heroes the best to contemplate misfortune.

After the Reds announced Friday that star goalkeeper Alisson would miss an important week of action due to a muscle injury, a number of Liverpool fans sent words of encouragement to his backup, Adrian, via Twitter. Adrian is expected to start in goal for Liverpool on Saturday when they face Bournemouth in the Premier League and on Tuesday when they welcome Ateltico Madrid to Anfield for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series.

Hola mi amigo, I wish u the best and hope u perform to the best of your ability tomorrow and more importantly against Atletico @AdriSanMiguel — Abed (@abedlfc02) March 6, 2020

@AdriSanMiguel will step up 💪💪💪 — Amr Elsadek (@a_b_elsadek) March 6, 2020

To all u lot winging about @Alissonbecker getting injured…

1) yes he may be the best GK on the planet, but we also have the best number 2 @AdriSanMiguel on the planet so chill out.

2) Get behind him &the team &stop being so negative

3) 22 POINTS CLEAR

Remember that! #ynwa #LFC — Unbearable (@liverbirdjen) March 6, 2020

Gutted but @AdriSanMiguel will do the job in his absence as he has since we signed him. #YNWA https://t.co/XLz6b4Vo12 — MassiveScouseBuckeye5 (@MBuckeye5) March 6, 2020

I have every faith in @AdriSanMiguel he had been brilliant for us he's made one mistake since he signed and that mistake was after a few unbelievable saves so we will be safe with him in goal hes a top goalkeeper with loads of experience — fintan (@scouserepublic) March 6, 2020

Come on fella bevvies on me if you pull it off @AdriSanMiguel — Christian (@CGriffo55) March 6, 2020

no one expects that @AdriSanMiguel will be our most important signing this season. klopp's vision 👀 — Nas 🥂 (@nas_leaa) March 6, 2020

@AdriSanMiguel HEY 👋 JUST TO SAY WERE ALL HERE TO SUPPORT YOU STAND STRONG TOMORROW. YOULL NEVER WALK ALONE 💪 #YNWA — Kdawwg_🔴YNWA🔴 (@Projected_GOAT) March 6, 2020

Adrian, 33, joined Liverpool last summer on a free transfer from West Ham. He played regularly for the Reds between mid-August and early October because Alisson injured his calf but has featured sparingly since then. He conceded a soft goal in his most recent appearance, Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Tuesday in the FA Cup, and fans now are hoping he has shaken off any rust over the course of the rest of the week.

Liverpool is cruising toward a Premier League title, but its hopes of defending its Champions League crown hang in the balance, as Atletico Madrid will carry a 1-0 lead, and a bit of smugness over Alisson’s injury, into next week’s clash.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com