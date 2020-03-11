Liverpool needs the benefits of home comforts now more than ever.
Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Atletico Madrid carries a 1-0 lead into the contest thanks to its win over Liverpool on Feb. 18 in Spain.
Reds captain Jordan Henderson is expected to be available to play, having recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the first leg of this Round of 16 clash. However, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson won’t play due to the hip injury he suffered last week. Liverpool will depend on Adrian to stymie Atletico Madrid in Alisson’s absence.
Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Atletico Madrid.
When: Wednesday, March 11, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: TNT; TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live
More Champions League: Atletico’s sly reaction to Alisson’s injury
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com