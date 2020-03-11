Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after Atletico Madrid claimed a 3-2 victory after extra-time in the second leg of their last-16 tie to win 4-2 on aggregate.

Facing a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, the Reds dominated for the vast majority of the 120 minutes at Anfield and appeared to be heading to the quarter-finals when Roberto Firmino struck four minutes into extra-time.

The No.9’s close-range finish added to Georginio Wijnaldum’s fine header, which leveled the series in the 43rd minute.

However, a pair of long-range Marcos Llorente goals before the interval in the added 30 minutes gave Atletico an unassailable advantage that was added to in stoppage time of extra-time by Alvaro Morata.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s defense of the European Cup therefore comes to an end.

