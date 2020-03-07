Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool might have slipped up, but its countdown to domestic glory continues.

Liverpool will host Bournemouth on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 29 game between the first- and 18th-place teams in the division, respectively. Liverpool is coming off back-to-back losses — to Watford last Saturday in the Premier League and Chelsea on Tuesday in the FA Cup — and is keen to recover its winning form against a Bournemouth team it has beaten in league play five consecutive times by an aggregate score of 17-0.

The Reds need just four wins from their final 10 games of the season to clinch their first English league title since 1990.

However, they’ll take on Bournemouth without star goalkeeper Alisson, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Bournemouth:

When: Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images