Liverpool recovered from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday at Anfield and move 25 points clear at the Premier League summit.

A contentious ninth-minute opener from Callum Wilson gave the Cherries an advantage that was wiped out by the leaders in the remainder of the first half.

BOURNEMOUTH STRIKE FIRST 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/7IbkFQHJhe — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2020

Mohamed Salah marked his 100th league appearance for the Reds with the equalizer, and Sadio Mane’s clinical finish later put them in front.

Give Liverpool a chance, and they'll take it ⚡️ Mo Salah scores an equalizer 🔴 pic.twitter.com/IVncqcZvwn — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2020

Jurgen Klopp's goal celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/HXEpzvJvt4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2020

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the second half, too — but did require a pivotal James Milner clearance off the line — and did enough to post an all-time record 22nd consecutive home win in the English top flight.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com