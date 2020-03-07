Liverpool recovered from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday at Anfield and move 25 points clear at the Premier League summit.

A contentious ninth-minute opener from Callum Wilson gave the Cherries an advantage that was wiped out by the leaders in the remainder of the first half.

Mohamed Salah marked his 100th league appearance for the Reds with the equalizer, and Sadio Mane’s clinical finish later put them in front.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the second half, too — but did require a pivotal James Milner clearance off the line — and did enough to post an all-time record 22nd consecutive home win in the English top flight.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com