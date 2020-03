Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new league year already has been wild in the NFL.

From Tom Brady reportedly deciding to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the Los Angeles Rams opting to cut both Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews, things have been crazy.

Gurley also reacted to his new-found unemployment in the most hilarious way possible.

Who knows what’s going to happen next.

Who knows what's going to happen next.