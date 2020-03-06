Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins fell into an early hole against the Florida Panthers Thursday.

Panthers defensemen MacKenzie Weegar notched the first score of the game for either side early in the second period to break the tie. Weeger’s goal was his sixth on the season when he rifled it past Jaroslav Halak for a top-shelf goal.

While the Panthers would strike first, Patrice Bergeron later would knot the score at one for the Bruins.

For more on the game-opening goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images