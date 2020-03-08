Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United and Manchester City both have plenty of momentum heading into their next clash.

The teams will play Sunday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 29 game. Manchester City is in second place with 57 points and a game in hand, and Manchester United is in seventh place with 42 points but is locked in a hotly contested race for a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United has won six and drawn three of its last nine games in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding just two in that stretch.

Manchester City has won its last four games in all competitions and has lost just once in its last eight Premier League outings.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United versus Manchester City:

When: Sunday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC; Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

