The Boston Celtics have had their first player test positive for COVID-19.

Marcus Smart took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he’s officially tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first Celtics player to do so as of now. A statement released by the team, which did not identify Smart, noted it is awaiting further test results.

A statement from the Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/hNrEn8IBM1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2020

Smart, who said he is asymptomatic, followed up with fans on his own Twitter in a video message:

“So I just found out I tested positive for the coronavirus,” Smart said. “I’m OK, I feel fine, I don’t feel any of the symptoms, but I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing, and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people, and just really keep washing your hands and help protect others by helping protect yourself.”

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The Celtics faced off against the Utah Jazz twice in the two weeks before the NBA suspended its season indefinitely due to the virus, meaning it’s possible Smart contracted COVID-19 from Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who had been the first NBA athlete to test positive, or Donovan Mitchell, who was the second.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images